Judge says Lindsey Graham must answer questions to grand jury but limits scope of testimony

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina must appear before the Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Graham is pictured here on Capitol Hill on March 22.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina must appear before the Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge ruled Thursday, but the scope of his testimony will be limited.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, wrote in court filings that she wants to question the senator on phone calls he made to Georgia election officials.

