USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA

A Georgia Judge is weighing the "urgent" decision on whether to allow early voting in the Georgia runoff on Saturday after Thanksgiving. The lawsuit was brought earlier this week by Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign.

 Bob Strong/Reuters

A judge in Georgia on Friday ruled to allow early voting on November 26 in the state's US Senate runoff election.

In a written ruling, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox said that after he "considered the moving papers, arguments of counsel, and references to legal authority," he determined that Georgia law did not prohibit from keeping the polls open the Saturday after Thanksgiving.