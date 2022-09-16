A district judge in Austin has ordered that the state of Texas cannot pursue child abuse investigations against parents providing gender-affirming care to their children if those families are members of the advocacy group PFLAG.

The group is one of the plaintiffs against the state, challenging Gov. Greg Abbott's order which states medical treatment of transgender minors -- including puberty blockers and hormone therapy -- should be investigated as child abuse.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

