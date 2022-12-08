Judge orders unsealing of 2021 bomb threat case file involving Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting suspect

Anderson Lee Aldrich is accused of entering a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 19 others.

 Colorado Springs Police Department/AP

A Colorado judge on Thursday ordered the unsealing of the case file in the 2021 bomb threat arrest of the suspect in last month's deadly shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub.

Ruling in part that the public interest outweighs the defendant's privacy, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Robin Chittum unsealed the documents despite the objections of the 22-year-old shooting suspect, Anderson Aldrich, and their mother, Laurel Voepel.

CNN's Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

Tags