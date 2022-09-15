A former University of Southern California coach who was convicted earlier this year of taking part in the college admissions scandal that rocked elite US schools has been granted a new trial.

Jovan Vavic, a famed water polo coach at USC for 25 years, was convicted by a jury in April of soliciting and accepting over $220,000 in bribes in exchange for helping secure admissions for students. He was convicted of conspiracy to commit honest services mail and wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery and honest services wire fraud.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.