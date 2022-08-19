A Utah judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday allowing transgender girls to compete on girls' teams, but they will not be automatically eligible to play.

The decision "will allow transgender girls to compete on girls' teams only when it is fair, as confidentially determined by a legislature-created commission," according to the decision by Judge Keith A. Kelly, from the Third Judicial District Court for Salt Lake County.

