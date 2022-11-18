An Alabama judge granted an emergency motion on Friday to preserve evidence filed by the attorneys of death row inmate Kenneth Smith after his execution was called off on Thursday night.

In their motion, Smith's attorneys asked the court to preserve evidence in Smith's execution, which was called off Thursday around 11:20 p.m. local time. His attorneys claim that Smith suffered several injuries when Alabama Department of Corrections personnel attempted for "approximately one hour to gain the necessary venous access for the execution" and made "several attempts at accessing veins in several locations."