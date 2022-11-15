The judge overseeing Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in Los Angeles dropped four of the 11 charges against him on Tuesday after prosecutors said that they do not intend to proceed with counts connected to one of the accusers.

The four dropped charges -- two counts of forcible rape and two counts of forcible oral copulation -- were based on accusations from a women identified as Jane Doe 5. However, prosecutors did not mention her in opening statements when they stated that eight other women were expected to testify in the case against Weinstein.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

