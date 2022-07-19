Judge dismisses murder charge against bodega clerk who claimed self-defense in fatal stabbing

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office filed a motion on June 19 to dismiss a murder charge against a bodega worker who fatally stabbed a man. The deadly altercation occurred at the Blue Moon Convenient Store on July 1, according to a criminal complaint.

 Sonia Moghe/CNN

A Manhattan judge dismissed a murder charge Tuesday against a bodega worker who fatally stabbed a man earlier this month in what the worker's legal team argued was a case of self-defense.

Jose Alba, 61, had been charged with second-degree murder in the killing Austin Simon, 35, on the night of July 1. Surveillance video of their confrontation shows Simon came behind the bodega counter and shoved Alba, who then grabbed a knife and stabbed Simon multiple times.

CNN's Eric Levenson and Kiely Westhoff contributed to this report.

