Judge dismisses GOP states' challenge to Biden student debt relief program

A federal district court judge rejected a lawsuit brought by six Republican-led states challenging President Joe Biden's student debt relief program.

 Adobe Stock

US District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said Thursday he was dismissing the case because the states had not overcome the procedural threshold known as standing, which requires that plaintiffs show that a policy is causing them direct and traceable harm.