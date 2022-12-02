An Indiana judge has denied an emergency motion that in part requested to block the state's attorney general from accessing patient medical records in an investigation involving an Indianapolis doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, according to an order filed in Marion County Superior Court Friday.

Judge Heather Welch denied the emergency injunction filed Wednesday by attorneys for Dr. Caitlin Bernard and her medical partner, saying that jurisdiction of the matter falls under the state's Medical Licensing Board, according to the court document.

