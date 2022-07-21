hypatia-h_dbdeadb16c89950c9cfb64b3231c5d3c-h_69214818df56b991f99090f760ac2f2a.jpg

An Atlanta judge says he will ensure a report from the special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia won't be an "October surprise."

 Getty/Atlanta Journal Constitution

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, in a hearing Thursday, also criticized District Attorney Fani Willis for hosting a fundraiser for a Democratic candidate running against one of the investigation's potential targets.

