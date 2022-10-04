A judge blocked the city of Philadelphia on Monday from enforcing a recent ban on firearms in recreation facilities after a gun rights lobbying group argued state law stipulates gun regulations can only be created on a state level, not by local jurisdictions.

The decision by Judge Joshua Roberts at the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas is rooted in a state law known as the Uniform Firearms Act, which prohibits local governments from regulating possession of a firearm.

CNN's Rob Frehse contributed to this report.

