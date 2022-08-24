Judge blocks enforcement of Idaho's abortion ban in medical emergencies day before it was set to take effect

A sign reading "My body, my choice," is pictured outside the Idaho State Capitol Building on May 3. A US district court on August 24 blocked the enforcement of Idaho's abortion ban in medical emergencies.

 Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP

A US district court on Wednesday evening granted a Biden administration request, temporarily blocking Idaho's ban on abortion in situations where the ban conflicts with federal standards for emergency care.

"This Court is not grappling with" the larger questions about a right to an abortion, US District Judge B. Lynn Winmill wrote in handing down a preliminary injunction. "Rather, the Court is called upon to address a far more modest issue — whether Idaho's criminal abortion statute conflicts with a small but important corner of federal legislation. It does."

