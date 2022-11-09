John Fetterman will defeat Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race, CNN projects

Democrat John Fetterman, here at a campaign rally on November 5, in Philadelphia, will win the Pennsylvania Senate race, CNN projects.

 Matt Rourke/AP

Democrat John Fetterman will win the Pennsylvania Senate race, CNN projects, defeating Republican Mehmet Oz, flipping the seat and boosting Democratic hopes of keeping their majority.

Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor since 2019, and Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, ran one of the most contentious and expensive Senate contests in the country -- all of it while Fetterman continued his recovery from a pre-primary stroke that often limited his ability to speak on the trail.

CNN's Phil Mattingly contributed to this report.