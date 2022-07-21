John Fetterman has been off the campaign trail since May. As Senate race with Oz heats up, he's eyeing a full comeback

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman poses for a portrait in Easton, Pennsylvania, on May 1. Fetterman will continue his soft return to the campaign trail on July 21.

 Hannah Beier/Reuters

John Fetterman will continue his soft return to the campaign trail on Thursday, attending a fundraiser in Philadelphia two months after a life-threatening stroke sent him to the sidelines of one of the most closely-watched Senate contests in the country.

The fundraiser, sponsored by Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania, does not represent a full reentry to the campaign -- Fetterman aides tell CNN that will happen in the "coming weeks" with an event in western Pennsylvania -- but it is the next step in the Democratic candidate's slow return to reengaging with voters, with the fall election less than four months away.

