John Fetterman announces first campaign rally since suffering stroke in May

Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman campaigns in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania, on May 10. Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman will make his full return to the campaign trail on August 12 with a campaign rally in Erie.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman will make his full return to the trail on August 12 with a rally in Erie, his first full campaign event since suffering a stroke in May.

The return represents a significant step for Fetterman, who has only headlined a fundraiser and informal campaign gatherings while recovering from the stroke, which happened just days before the commonwealth's Democratic primary. Fetterman, Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor, handily won the primary anyway and has spent the ensuing months on his recovery as he looks toward the general election against Republican nominee Mehmet Oz.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.