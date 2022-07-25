1235554212

Moderate Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, seen here in September 2021 has tested positive for Covid-19.

 STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Two key moderate senators -- Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska -- announced Monday that they have tested positive for Covid-19.

"This morning I tested positive for COVID-19," Manchin tweeted. "I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians."

