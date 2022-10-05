Jim Redmond, who helped his son Derek to the finish line in 1992 Olympics, has died aged 81

 Denis Paquin/AP

Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son Derek across the finish line of the 400m semifinal at Barcelona 1992 in one of the Olympic Games' most poignant and iconic moments, has died at age 81, his family announced.

"It is with great sadness that I am writing this post to share the news that my hero, best friend my father has passed away," Derek wrote on Instagram Tuesday.