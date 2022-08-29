Jill Biden tests negative for Covid-19 and will return to Washington on Tuesday

 zz/KGC-459/STAR MAX/IPx/AP/FILE

First lady Jill Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 after a rebound case and will return to the Washington, DC, area on Tuesday, communications director Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement Monday.

Biden had tested positive for a rebound case last week after first testing positive on August 15 while vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. The first lady had "cold-like symptoms" the first time around, according to Alexander, and was put on a cycle of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which can trigger a rebound case of Covid-19 in some people several days after a negative test result.

CNN's Kate Bennett and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

