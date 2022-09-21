A Japanese man in his 70s has been taken to hospital in Tokyo after setting himself on fire near the prime minister's office, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

"I have heard that police found a man who had suffered burns near the cabinet office this morning before 7am and I'm aware that police are investigating," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Wednesday.

