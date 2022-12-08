Full crew for SpaceX's privately funded moon mission announced

Japanese fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa has chosen eight passengers who will join him on a trip around the moon on the SpaceX Starship spacecraft. He's seen in Tokyo on January 7.

 Yoshikazu Tsuno/Gamma-Rapho/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Japanese fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa has picked eight passengers that he said will join him on a trip around the moon, powered by SpaceX's yet-to-be-flown Starship spacecraft. The group includes American DJ Steve Aoki and popular space YouTuber Tim Dodd, better known as the Everyday Astronaut.

The mission, called Dear Moon, was first announced in 2018. Maezawa initially aimed to take a group of artists with him on a six-day trip around the moon but later announced he had expanded his definition of an "artist." Instead, he said he would be open to people from all walks of life as long as they viewed themselves as artists, Maezawa said in a video announcement last year.

