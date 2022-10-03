Japan issues rare alert as North Korea fires missile without warning over main island

North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile over Japan on October 4. Kim Jong Un is seen here on September 8 in Pyongyang, North Korea.

 Korean Central News Agency/AP/FILE

Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over the country for the first time in five years, in a major and potentially dangerous escalation of recent weapons tests by the Kim Jong Un regime.

The launch, which prompted immediate backlash from Tokyo and Seoul, comes amid a spate of missile tests, with five launches in the past 10 days, and follows renewed military drills between the United States and its regional allies.

