The United Kingdom, Japan and Italy announced Friday they are teaming up to build a sixth-generation fighter jet, designed to rival or eclipse the best warplanes now employed by the likes of China and Russia -- and possibly even the United States, the main ally of the trio.

"We are announcing the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) -- an ambitious endeavour to develop a next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035," British, Japanese and Italian leaders said in a joint statement.