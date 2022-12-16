Japan on Friday unveiled a new national security plan that signals the country's biggest military buildup since World War II, doubling defense spending and veering from its pacifist constitution in the face of growing threats from regional rivals.

In an early evening televised address in Tokyo, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the government had approved three security documents -- the National Security Strategy (NSS), the National Defense Strategy, and the Defense Force Development Plan -- to bolster Japan's defense capabilities amid an increasingly unstable security environment.

