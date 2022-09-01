January 6 committee seeking voluntary cooperation from Newt Gingrich

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks during the America First Agenda Summit on July 26 in Washington, DC. The January 6 committee is seeking voluntary cooperation from Gringrich.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images/FILE

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has sent a letter to former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich seeking his voluntary cooperation to discuss his role in promoting false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen.

The committee wants to learn more about communications Gingrich had with senior advisers in former President Donald Trump's White House about television advertisements that relied on false claims about the election.

