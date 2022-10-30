1241481957

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is seen here on June 23. The committee has obtained eight emails showing possible planning of a post-election crime.

 Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images/FILE

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency.

A new court filing from Trump's then-attorney John Eastman disclosed that the House said it had accessed the emails on Friday.

