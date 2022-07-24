USA-CAPITOL/SECURITY

Rep. Liz Cheney, pictured here, in Washington, DC, on July 21 says the committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol will "contemplate a subpoena" for Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, if she does not voluntarily meet with the committee over her role in advocating to overturn the 2020 election results, the committee's co-chair said.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The committee investigating the events surrounding the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol will "contemplate a subpoena" for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, if she does not voluntarily meet with the committee over her role in advocating to overturn the 2020 election results, the committee's co-chair said Sunday.

Rep. Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who serves as the vice chair of the committee, told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" on Sunday that the committee is speaking with Thomas' counsel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.