January 6 committee chairman has Covid-19 but Thursday's hearing not impacted

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot speaks during a House select committee hearing last month.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced Tuesday.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, and I am experiencing mild symptoms," Thompson said in a statement. "Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted. I am continuing to follow CDC guidelines and will be isolating for the next several days."

