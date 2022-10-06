January 6 committee announces October 13 public hearing

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection announced on October 6 that the panel's next public hearing will be October 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

The committee had to reschedule this hearing, which was originally set for the end of September, because of Hurricane Ian.