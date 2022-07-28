Jan. 6 committee expands interest into possible use of the 25th Amendment against Trump with Mnuchin and other Cabinet interviews

Former President Donald Trump and Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary are seen here in April 2020. The House Select Committee investigating January 6 has interviewed Mnuchin, sources tell CNN.

 Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The House select committee investigating January 6 is zeroing in on former officials from Trump's Cabinet for testimony and is particularly interested in learning more about conversations among officials about possibly invoking the 25th Amendment after the US Capitol attack.

The panel has interviewed former President Donald Trump's former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, sources tell CNN.

