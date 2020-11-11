ATLANTA - Georgia House Democrats have chosen state Rep. James Beverly of Macon as minority leader.
When the General Assembly convenes in January, Beverly will succeed Rep. Bob Trammell, D-Luthersville, who lost his reelection bid last week.
Beverly previously served as minority caucus chairman, a role that now will be filled by Rep. Billy Mitchell, D-Stone Mountain.
During a House Democratic Caucus meeting Tuesday, Democrats also elected Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, to serve as minority whip. Rep. Debra Bazemore, D-South Fulton, will work with Wilkerson as chief deputy whip.
Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, will work with Mitchell as caucus vice chair.
Democrats chose Rep. Mary Robichaux, D-Roswell, to serve as caucus treasurer, and Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, as secretary.
House Democrats scored a net gain of two seats in the legislature’s lower chamber in last week’s elections, well below the 16 seats Democrats needed to seize control from Republicans, who have held a majority in the House since 2005.
