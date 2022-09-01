As a water crisis persists in Jackson, Mississippi, where brown water or nothing at all is coming out of residents' faucets, authorities are scrambling to get a failing water treatment plant plagued with issues from decades of deferred maintenance back online.

The issue has upended life in the city of roughly 150,000 residents, where schools are shuttered, businesses are forced to adapt and people have had to wait in long lines for bottled water they can use to cook or brush their teeth.

