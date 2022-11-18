The Jackson, Mississippi, city council voted Thursday to approve a legal agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency which aims to find a long-term solution to the city's water crisis.

City and state officials have been engaged in ongoing negotiations to establish federal involvement in running the city's troubled water system, CNN has previously reported. The goal of the agreement is to deliver a sustainable, reliable water system that ensures Jackson residents have long-term access to clean, safe drinking water, something they have been lacking for years.

CNN's Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

Tags