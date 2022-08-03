Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. sit for depositions as part of NY probe into Trump Organization's finances

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. sat for depositions as part of the New York attorney general's civil investigation into the Trump Organization's finances.

 Getty Images

Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. sat for depositions as part of the New York attorney general's civil investigation into the Trump Organization's finances after months of fighting in court, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

Ivanka Trump's behind-closed-doors deposition took place Wednesday and Trump Jr. had his deposition last Thursday, the people said. The Trumps were originally supposed to sit for questioning last month, but the death of their mother Ivana postponed their testimony.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.