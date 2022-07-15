The New York Police Department had said Thursday there did not "appear to be any criminality" related to her death. According to a statement, police received a 911 call about an "aided individual" at about 12:40 p.m. ET and found a "73 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive."
The Fire Department of New York said it responded to a report of an individual suffering cardiac arrest at the residence, with the time and place of that response matching the location the NYPD associated with Trump. The fire department said the victim was dead on arrival.
EMS, police said, pronounced Trump dead at the scene.
Raised in communist Czechoslovakia, Ivana Trump partnered with Donald Trump on some of his most prominent real estate projects. The two divorced in 1992 in the aftermath of his tabloid affair with Marla Maples -- who later became Donald Trump's second wife and mother of their daughter, Tiffany.
After the divorce, Ivana Trump married and divorced twice more while maintaining a jet-setting, globe-trotting lifestyle.
Her children on Thursday paid tribute to her business acumen, humor and passion.
Ivanka Trump tweeted that she was "heartbroken by the passing of (her) mother," adding: "She lived life to the fullest -- never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always."
This story has been updated with additional details Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.