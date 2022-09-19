Rescuers are scrambling to save flooding victims in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona wiped out power to most of the island before crashing into the Dominican Republic.

Even Puerto Ricans who remember the wrath of Hurricane Maria in 2017 say Fiona might be more destructive.

CNN's Leyla Santiago in San Juan, Puerto Rico; CNN meteorologists Brandon Miller and Haley Brink; and CNN's Paul P. Murphy, Jamiel Lynch, Alfonso Serrano, Caitlin Kaiser, Allie Malloy and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.