The mother of one of the four college students killed near the University of Idaho last month expressed frustration over police communications on the status of the investigation into the murders.

"It's sleepless nights. It's feeling sick to your stomach. It's just being left in the dark," Kristi Goncalves, the mother of 21-year-old victim Kaylee Goncalves, said in an interview aired on NBC's TODAY show Thursday.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.