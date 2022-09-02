Mississippi's capital city has been without reliable tap water service since Monday, when rainwater flooding helped push an already-hobbled treatment plant to begin failing.

Significant gains have been made to restart the system, officials have said, but when potable water will flow again to Jackson's roughly 150,000 residents -- who for weeks already had been under a boil-water alert -- remains an open question.

