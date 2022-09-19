'It's all behind us now.' 1,700 migrant children see hope in nation's largest school system

New York City public schools are scrambling for staff to support the 1,400 migrant children who have arrived in New York in recent months.

 CNN

After the hardship of their journey from South America to the United States, Marialena Coromoto and her 13-year-old daughter, Neimarys, see hope in the US school system.

Days before her first day of class, Neimarys described finally feeling at peace following months of uncertainty. The young migrant from Venezuela, sitting on a park bench near the Queens, New York, hotel where she is staying with her mother, proudly showed off some of her English language basics -- "Hello. How are you?" -- and a colorful backpack with notebooks, pencils and a ruler that had been donated to her.

CNN's Laura Ly contributed to this report.

