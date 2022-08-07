Israel, Islamic Jihad, say Gaza ceasefire agreement reached

People search through the rubble following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah on Sunday.

 Said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images

A ceasefire between Israel and Islamic Jihad over Gaza appeared to be holding early Monday after going into effect at 11:30 p.m. local time Sunday (4:30 p.m. ET).

Announcing the truce, a brief statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office thanked Egypt for its mediation efforts, but warned if it was violated, "the State of Israel maintains the right to respond strongly."

CNN's Abeer Salman and Andrew Carey reported from Jerusalem and Ibrahim Dahman reported from Gaza. CNN's Hadas Gold and Elliott Gotkine in Ashdod contributed to this report.

