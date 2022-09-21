US President Joe Biden said he believes the Covid-19 pandemic is "over," even as the country continues to see around 400 deaths a day. In a Sunday interview on CBS' "60 minutes," the President acknowledged the US still has a "problem" with the virus -- which has killed more than 1 million Americans -- but said that, to his mind, "the pandemic is over."

The message prompted White House officials to quickly clarify that Biden's comments did not entail a change of strategy: The US government still designates Covid-19 a Public Health Emergency, although the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) loosened its guidance last month to allow people to get back to most forms of normalcy.

