Iranian security official confirms fire at Evin prison, says situation is under control after social media footage emerges

 1500tasvir

A large, dark plume of smoke was seen billowing near Evin prison in northern Tehran in multiple videos on social media Saturday night.

An Iranian security official said "thugs" set fire to the warehouse of prison clothing, which led to a fire in the prison, Iranian state media IRNA reported. Tehran's Evin Prison is a notoriously brutal facility where the regime incarcerates political dissidents.

