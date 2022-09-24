Iranian Americans are staging demonstrations across the United States this weekend in solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman who collapsed while in custody of morality police.

"Join us in solidarity and be the voice of the Iranian people who are getting brutally suppressed for fighting for basic human rights while their access to internet is cut off," read a flyer for an event on Saturday in Boston. Similar events are being held in California, Rhode Island and Florida, among other states.

CNN's Ladan Anoushfar, Paradise Afshar, Negar Mahmoodi and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this report.

