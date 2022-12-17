One of Iran's best-known actresses has been arrested days after she criticized the execution of a man who was involved in the nationwide protests that have swept the country since September.

Taraneh Alidoosti, who starred in the 2016 Oscar-winning film, "The Salesman," had condemned the hanging of Mohsen Shekari, who was killed this month in the first known execution linked to the protests. Shekari was reportedly convicted of "waging war against God" for stabbing a member of the Basij paramilitary force at a protest in Tehran on September 23.

