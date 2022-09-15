Iowa teen ordered to pay her alleged rapist's family $150,000 is not the first sex trafficking victim penalized for killing their alleged assaulter

Pieper Lewis, who killed her alleged rapist in 2020, received a deferred judgment from Polk County District Judge David Porter after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury.

 Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register/AP

An Iowa judge's ruling this week ordering a teenage girl -- who was 15 when she killed a man she said raped her multiple times -- to pay his family $150,000 in restitution has reignited conversations about what justice looks like for girls and young women who have experienced sexual violence.

CNN's Chuck Johnston, Nicquel Terry Ellis, Hannah Sarisohn, Theresa Waldrop, Tina Burnside and Madeline Holcombe contributed to this report.

