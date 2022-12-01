After a day of confusing statements, police investigating last month's killings of four University of Idaho students emphasized Thursday they still believe the attack was targeted -- though they haven't concluded "if the target was the residence or its occupants."

The four students -- Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21 -- were found stabbed to death November 13 in their shared off-campus home in the college town of Moscow, upending a community that hadn't recorded a single murder since 2015.

