Investigators are following leads every day to find out how dismembered bodies of four men ended up in an Oklahoma river, but whenever water is involved, it makes it much more difficult to identify evidence, the police chief said.

The men -- Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29 -- were reported missing by relatives after leaving Billy Chastain's Okmulgee, Oklahoma, home on bicycles the evening of October 9, police have said.

CNN's Ed Lavandera, Ashley Killough and Amanda Watts contributed to this report.