New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says that investigators have concluded from biological evidence that Harmony Montgomery was murdered in Manchester, New Hampshire, in early December 2019. Formella says that the case is now officially a homicide investigation.

"At this point, while Harmony's remains have not yet been located, we do have multiple sources of investigative information, including just recently confirmed biological evidence that have led us to this difficult and tragic conclusion. As a result, today, I'm announcing that this is now officially a homicide investigation and that our investigators will continue to seek justice and look into the circumstances of Harmony's murder and search for her remains," Formella said.

