Investigation finds systemic abuse and misconduct within women's professional soccer

A soccer ball sits on the grass field during the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) game between the North Carolina Courage and Washington Spirit on June 29, 2019. An independent investigation has found systemic abuse and misconduct within women's professional soccer.

 Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The report, led by former acting attorney general Sally Q. Yates and released Monday, was based on over 200 interviews and reveals the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) under the US Soccer Federation failed to provide a safe environment for players.

